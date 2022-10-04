Microsoft, VOSS Solutions team up to help MSPs upgrade to cloud platforms

Unified communications vendor VOSS Solutions has teamed up with Microsoft to launch its Partner Pivot Program to help MSP partners with outdated unified communications technologies to transition to cloud-based phone services.

This program aims to help partners move their existing end customer base on these platforms to Microsoft Teams.

The Partner Pivot Program includes planning and enablement services, an automated migration path to move end customers to the cloud and VOSS’s UC performance management and automation management toolset.

“Hybrid and flexible working practices have permanently changed the way end customers expect their collaboration and phone services to be delivered. Partners are faced with a challenging path to navigate," VOSS Microsoft solution manager Tim Jalland said.

"With older hosting platforms becoming obsolete, end customers are seeking alternative, more agile, cloud-based solutions for their collaboration and phone service and if the partners do not successfully provide a cohesive transition path to the desired solutions, they risk significant customer churn.”

Microsoft Teams strategic partner recruiting lead Christopher Martini said, “Microsoft Teams has established itself as the platform of choice for enterprise collaboration. Many customers are now in the process of consolidating their telephony needs onto Microsoft Teams Phone to provide an all-in-one UC experience."

"For partners, this poses a challenge as customers churn, but also an opportunity for those equipped with a modern management capability such as VOSS. We are excited to be working together with VOSS, to offer Partners a compelling migration path to the cloud.”

In the announcement, VOSS said the past few years saw "a significant number" of customers have transitioned to the cloud for their collaboration needs, and automation has led to increased efficiency, accuracy, and self-service options.