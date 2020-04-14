Microsoft's Outlook.com wobbles over Easter weekend

Microsoft revealed that some Outlook.com users in Australia have been affected by an outage over the weekend.

The company said the cause of the outage was due to issues with third-party ISP networking or a Domain Name System (DNS) issue.

“Users may be unable to access or login to Outlook.com via various protocols within Australia region,” Microsoft’s status page read.

“We're contacting the third-party ISP to troubleshoot the issue and find a fix. In parallel, we're testing alternative workaround and resolution options to provide relief for our affected users.”

The software giant revealed that some users were unable to either access or log in to the webmail service since Saturday, 11 April 2020, with some still affected as of Tuesday, 14 April.

A number of users took to Twitter to report the issue, with its social media team confirming the outage:

Hi there, we apologize for any inconvenience this problem may have caused. Our team is aware of the problem and working to resolve this as soon as possible. For more information please take a look at Service Status page here: https://t.co/35ZBBgnn0l — Microsoft Outlook (@Outlook) April 13, 2020

Hello, having trouble accessing my outlook/Hotmail account...everytime I try to access the account it says I can't until May 10th...@Outlook — Alan Mooney (@AlanM_Designer) April 10, 2020

Is there any known issue with OWA?. Can't reach it @Outlook — Ahmed Naseem (@nas33m) April 13, 2020