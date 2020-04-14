Microsoft's Outlook.com wobbles over Easter weekend

By on
Microsoft's Outlook.com wobbles over Easter weekend

Microsoft revealed that some Outlook.com users in Australia have been affected by an outage over the weekend.

The company said the cause of the outage was due to issues with third-party ISP networking or a Domain Name System (DNS) issue.

“Users may be unable to access or login to Outlook.com via various protocols within Australia region,” Microsoft’s status page read.

“We're contacting the third-party ISP to troubleshoot the issue and find a fix. In parallel, we're testing alternative workaround and resolution options to provide relief for our affected users.”

The software giant revealed that some users were unable to either access or log in to the webmail service since Saturday, 11 April 2020, with some still affected as of Tuesday, 14 April.

A number of users took to Twitter to report the issue, with its social media team confirming the outage:

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoft outlook software

Most Read Articles

Telstra to hire 2500 more staff

Telstra to hire 2500 more staff
Services Australia splashes millions to Aussie channel players

Services Australia splashes millions to Aussie channel players
NBN Co chief calls out critics as infrastructure holds

NBN Co chief calls out critics as infrastructure holds
Datacom to hire thousands to expand Australian call centres

Datacom to hire thousands to expand Australian call centres
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?