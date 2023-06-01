"Midnight kebab aficionado" farewells Powernet/Evolve IT

Nick Moran who co-founded Bedrock Computer Services, which rebranded as managed service provider Evolve IT Australia has announced that he is leaving the company he started thirty years ago.

"It's been one hell of a ride," Moran wrote on LinkedIn.

"From a pimply skinny 18 year old kid in 1993 to the not so skinny 48 year old in 2023, there has been nothing solo about this journey."

"The strategy was simple. Surround yourself with amazing people and the rest would be easy," Moran said.

"These people I surrounded myself with were colleagues, business partners, customers, suppliers & vendors, other IT partners, business mentors and many are and will remain lifelong friends."

"I look forward to watching your careers and businesses continue to do special things. I’m so proud of what we all achieved," he added.

Evolve IT, based in Victoria, merged with Powernet in 2019, creating a company with offices on both sides of the Tasman.

Last year, Moran said he and director Jacob Ohlson sold Powernet to Fast50 company Virtual IT Group.

Powernet was rated eighth last year as the best place to work by research firm WRK+ and the company is a Microsoft Gold Partner.

Moran said he's not sure what he'll do next, but "it won't be too far from the IT industry business".

"... for now I’m going to enjoy some time with the family, some rounds of golf and a few too many kebabs. The last job on my resume was a paper round ��" he concluded.