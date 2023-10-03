Mimecast names new channel director for APAC

Email and collaboration security vendor Mimecast has named Pauline Tng as its new senior director of channels for the Asia-Pacific region, the company said.

Tng will be responsible for driving Mimecast's channel and partner ecosystem across the region, and comes with 20 years' of industry experience.

Prior to Mimecast, Tng was the APAC head of partners at know-your-customer vendor Jumio, and head of channels at observability vendor Splunk.

She has also held senior positions at Juniper Networks, and Motorola.

Mimecast said the appointment of Tng comes as the company continues to strengthen its presence in APAC, with the regional launch of its Partner ONE program.

Partner ONE enables partners to grow and scale through a network of deep go-to-market engagement and investment, Mimecast said.

Mimecast added that its reseller program is designed and built into its Partner ONE foundation.

Other existing core programs, such as the managed service provider and technology partner ones, are expected to transition into Partner ONE in the future, Mimecast said.