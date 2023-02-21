MMT to distribute Nvidia's full workstation offerings

MMT to distribute Nvidia's full workstation offerings
Multimedia Technology will the first distributor in Australia with access to graphics and AI chip vendor Nvidia's full workstation portfolio, the Melbourne-based company said.

This includes commercial and enterprise focused workstation, including Nvidia RTX and the United States vendor's Data Centre GPU hardware.

The software-based vGPU, NVAIE and Omniverse products and services, plus Nvidia Ethernet and Infiniband networking products will also be available from MMT.

MMT has set up an official partner program for resellers.

The Multimedia Technology Nvidia Partner Program provides priority allocation of stock for back orders, access to unique marketing campaigns, along with advanced technical support and replacement for returns.

It also offers project forecasting and local stock holding, plus access to Nvidia solutions architects and engineers.

Partner pricing from MMT for Nvidia's professional and enterprise range will also be available.

MMT became a distributor of Cambium Networks product portfolion in October last year and prior to that, picked up Sydney's portable monitor producer Espresso Displays.

The company also distributes global brands such as Sony, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung, D-Link, and Cisco nationwide.

