MNF Enterprise to offer voice communications over AARNet

By on
MNF Enterprise to offer voice communications over AARNet

MNF Enterprise has been tapped by Australia’s Academic and Research Network (AARNet) to provide voice communications solutions to its research and education customers.

AARNet is a   not-for-profit network jointly owned by Australian universities and the CSIRO. It provides internet access to staff and students, plus fat pipes to link researchers. 

And now the network will carry voice among members, as MNF has been selected to provide customised IP voice and unified communications solutions, including SIP trunking, number porting and virtual numbers. MNF will do so as it replaces end-of-life phone services like ISDN and copper lines.

“We’re pleased to be offering the MNF Enterprise voice communications solution on the AARNet network,” AARNet chief executive Chris Hancock said. “AARNet focuses on partnering with best-of-breed global companies like MNF Group to make it easier for our customers to deploy services, achieve outcomes and enable innovation in teaching, learning and research.”

MNF Enterprise’s SIP trunks and virtual numbers can be used with all major on-prem PBXs, as well as cloud products like Microsoft Teams and Webex Calling. The solutions are also scalable to meet the requirements of AARNet customers of varying sizes.

“Organisations within the education and research sector typically operate on lean budgets,” MNF Enterprise general manager Greg Round said.

“By moving their voice communications into the cloud, and taking advantage of leading-edge technologies, presents the opportunity to reduce communications spend.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aarnet mnf telco

Most Read Articles

Cisco Live cancelled due to Coronavirus

Cisco Live cancelled due to Coronavirus
Coronavirus claims Salesforce&#8217;s Sydney show

Coronavirus claims Salesforce’s Sydney show
Telstra launches three new managed services for SMBs

Telstra launches three new managed services for SMBs
Telstra's lucrative Enterprise business falls flat

Telstra's lucrative Enterprise business falls flat
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?