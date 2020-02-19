MNF Enterprise to offer voice communications over AARNet

MNF Enterprise has been tapped by Australia’s Academic and Research Network (AARNet) to provide voice communications solutions to its research and education customers.

AARNet is a not-for-profit network jointly owned by Australian universities and the CSIRO. It provides internet access to staff and students, plus fat pipes to link researchers.

And now the network will carry voice among members, as MNF has been selected to provide customised IP voice and unified communications solutions, including SIP trunking, number porting and virtual numbers. MNF will do so as it replaces end-of-life phone services like ISDN and copper lines.

“We’re pleased to be offering the MNF Enterprise voice communications solution on the AARNet network,” AARNet chief executive Chris Hancock said. “AARNet focuses on partnering with best-of-breed global companies like MNF Group to make it easier for our customers to deploy services, achieve outcomes and enable innovation in teaching, learning and research.”

MNF Enterprise’s SIP trunks and virtual numbers can be used with all major on-prem PBXs, as well as cloud products like Microsoft Teams and Webex Calling. The solutions are also scalable to meet the requirements of AARNet customers of varying sizes.

“Organisations within the education and research sector typically operate on lean budgets,” MNF Enterprise general manager Greg Round said.

“By moving their voice communications into the cloud, and taking advantage of leading-edge technologies, presents the opportunity to reduce communications spend.”