MNF Group expands into Singapore

ASX-listed telco services provider MNF Group has expanded into Singapore to bring its communications platform as a service (CPaaS) offering.

The expansion was through MNF’s wholesale business Symbio, a fully interconnected carrier providing wholesale IP network services to enable nationwide calling and number porting capabilities.

MNF said the move is its first step into a wider expansion strategy into Asia as it looks to capitalise on the growth of unified communications technology.

“Singapore is one of the most digitally competitive countries in the world but is severely lacking when it comes to advanced unified communications solutions,” MNF chief executive Rene Sugo said.

“We are unlocking these capabilities to give users the freedom and flexibility to deliver next-generation communications solutions without relying on incumbent telecommunications providers.”

Sugo added that the proprietary technology stack effectively bridges the gap between telecommunications and cloud software.

“We’re in market with an offering that offers increased choice and better-quality services for businesses while bringing healthy competition to the telecommunications industry,” he said.

MNF said the expansion would be a boon for large Australian enterprises looking to increase capacity and expand operations into Singapore. It added the country is a fast-growing region of Asia which offers significant commercial opportunities to bring the CPaaS offering to new markets.

“We have big plans to bring our home-grown innovation and expertise to other countries in Asia,” Sugo said.

“The pandemic has accelerated the global adoption of advanced unified communications services and heightened the role MNF Group plays in unlocking those services for technology innovators, enabling them to do business in new markets.”