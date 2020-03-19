MNF Group reaffirms guidance as demand for remote working gear spikes

Telecommunications services provider MNF Group has reaffirmed its earnings guidance for FY2020 due to strong demand for its remote working solutions.

The company is expecting EBITDA of between $36 million to $39 million in FY2020, unchanged from its previous forecast in late February.

MNF said demand for its core products is “strong” across its global warehouse, domestic warehouse and direct segments. The company is also seeing higher than normal usage volumes across all segments.

Product-wise, the company’s most in-demand offering is its Australian-based phone numbers, which are used for collaboration and conferencing applications.

“MNF acknowledges that the situation is evolving rapidly and currently there is strong demand for MNF services, but the external environment remains uncertain,” an MNF announcement read.

The company added that it will be working closely with key customers in Australia and overseas to prioritise requests for additional capacity, capabilities and resources.