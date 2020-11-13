Mobile distie Cellnet posts bumper October following iPhone launch

Mobile accessories distributor Cellnet has revealed that it posted bumper results for the month of October following the launch of Apple’s new iPhones.

Brisbane-based Cellnet distributes a range of mobile phone accessories, collaboration equipment, security software, consumer gaming and more.

For October, the company’s revenue was up 18 percent year-on-year to $12.6 million, while unaudited net profit after tax increased by $1.02 million year-on-year.

The company said the results were driven by increased sales of iPhone accessories following the launch of four new iPhone 12 models, some released in late October and some in early November.

“Our October result is a real testament to the dedication and hard work that the team has put in to make this iPhone launch our most successful yet,” Cellnet chief executive Dave Clark said.

“Our revenue and profit for October surpassed all expectations, delivering one of the best monthly results Cellnet has ever produced.

Cellnet also noted a strong performance in gaming, also contributing to October’s revenues. The company is also anticipating “continued” momentum with the launch of “next gen” gaming consoles in November.

“I am extremely proud of the team for this achievement, and grateful to our loyal vendors and stable of brands. Cellnet is well placed as we move into the high velocity Christmas trading period.”