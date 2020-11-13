Mobile distie Cellnet posts bumper October following iPhone launch

By on
Mobile distie Cellnet posts bumper October following iPhone launch

Mobile accessories distributor Cellnet has revealed that it posted bumper results for the month of October following the launch of Apple’s new iPhones.

Brisbane-based Cellnet distributes a range of mobile phone accessories, collaboration equipment, security software, consumer gaming and more.

For October, the company’s revenue was up 18 percent year-on-year to $12.6 million, while unaudited net profit after tax increased by $1.02 million year-on-year.

The company said the results were driven by increased sales of iPhone accessories following the launch of four new iPhone 12 models, some released in late October and some in early November.

“Our October result is a real testament to the dedication and hard work that the team has put in to make this iPhone launch our most successful yet,” Cellnet chief executive Dave Clark said.

“Our revenue and profit for October surpassed all expectations, delivering one of the best monthly results Cellnet has ever produced.

Cellnet also noted a strong performance in gaming, also contributing to October’s revenues. The company is also anticipating “continued” momentum with the launch of “next gen” gaming consoles in November.

“I am extremely proud of the team for this achievement, and grateful to our loyal vendors and stable of brands. Cellnet is well placed as we move into the high velocity Christmas trading period.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cellnet distribution

Partner Content

What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus&#8217; new workstations
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus’ new workstations

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Optus-Amaysim merger could kill mobile competition, researcher says

Optus-Amaysim merger could kill mobile competition, researcher says
Hills Ltd trims staff following distie business restructure

Hills Ltd trims staff following distie business restructure
NBN Co's enterprise push would boost competition among RSPs

NBN Co's enterprise push would boost competition among RSPs
IBM shutters Melbourne data centre

IBM shutters Melbourne data centre
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?