Mobile distie Cellnet signs UC vendor Poly

By on
Mobile distie Cellnet signs UC vendor Poly

Unified communications video and audio vendor Poly has appointed ASX-listed Cellnet as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Cellnet will be the strategic partner across telco and consumer electronics channels for the region, as well as managing online digital ecommerce.

“We are thrilled to onboard Poly with its current and exciting new range of products to offer to our existing retail customers as well as expanding further into the workforce solutions space with our telco, B2B and enterprise customers,” Cellnet ANZ general manager for product Quang Nguyen said.

The agreement runs until 28 April 2022 with an option for additional one-year extensions.

Cellnet expands its existing relationship with Plantronics, which had merged with Polycom to form Poly in 2018. The deal was initially for Plantronics’ consumer range and now includes a wider range of business products.

Some of the products added include solutions for office, enterprise and ‘work from home’ applications. Cellnet said the products are expected to be in stock starting September this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cellnet distribution poly

Partner Content

Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Aussie's 'dream job' at AWS takes a sour turn

Aussie's 'dream job' at AWS takes a sour turn
Why VMware made a channel chief out of its marketing superstar

Why VMware made a channel chief out of its marketing superstar
Accenture fends off ransomware attack

Accenture fends off ransomware attack
ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program

ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?