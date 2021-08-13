Mobile distie Cellnet signs UC vendor Poly

Unified communications video and audio vendor Poly has appointed ASX-listed Cellnet as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Cellnet will be the strategic partner across telco and consumer electronics channels for the region, as well as managing online digital ecommerce.

“We are thrilled to onboard Poly with its current and exciting new range of products to offer to our existing retail customers as well as expanding further into the workforce solutions space with our telco, B2B and enterprise customers,” Cellnet ANZ general manager for product Quang Nguyen said.

The agreement runs until 28 April 2022 with an option for additional one-year extensions.

Cellnet expands its existing relationship with Plantronics, which had merged with Polycom to form Poly in 2018. The deal was initially for Plantronics’ consumer range and now includes a wider range of business products.

Some of the products added include solutions for office, enterprise and ‘work from home’ applications. Cellnet said the products are expected to be in stock starting September this year.