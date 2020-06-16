Mobile distie Cellnet's CEO departs

Mobile distributor Cellnet Group has announced that chief executive Alan Sparks has retired from the company after six years in the role.

In his place, the company appointed Dave Clark as acting CEO, in addition to his current role as managing director for Cellnet’s New Zealand business.

Cellnet chairman Michael Wendt said Sparks made an “incredible contribution” to the company over many years.

“While we understand his desire to retire at the end of a long and successful career, it is disappointing to lose such a high calibre individual. We wish Alan all the best and thank him for his years of dedicated service to Cellnet,” he said.

Sparks was hired in 2014 after leading the Asia Pacific operations of mobile phone accessories vendor Belkin from 2010 to 2013.

Cellnet said Sparks took the company from running operating losses to a company delivering earnings growth for six consecutive years. He also founded Cellnet’s in-house 3SixT brand of mobile and tablet accessories and also oversaw the acquisition of gaming distributor Turn Left Distribution in 2018.

Dave Clark joined Cellnet in New Zealand in 2006, later leading that business in 2014 as director.

On his appointment, Wendt said, “We are also extremely pleased with the appointment of Mr. Clark as the Company’s acting chief executive officer. His experience in successfully running Cellnet’s New Zealand business, ensures continuity and stability in the company’s operations.”

Commenting on his appointment, Clark said, “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead Cellnet into its next phase of growth and look forward to working closely with the Company’s board, the broader Cellnet team and all of our trading partners to ensure that we all benefit from the many opportunities that lie ahead.”