By on
Monday.com hires local channel veteran Angus Mansfield as APAC channel chief
Angus Mansfield (Monday.com)

Work management software vendor Monday.com has appointed IT channel figure Angus Mansfield as its regional director of partnerships for Asia-Pacific.

In the newly created role, Mansfield is tasked to accelerate Monday.com’s regional growth strategy by engaging channel partners and global system integrators. He reports directly to Monday.com vice president of global channel partnerships Ophir Penso.

“I’m thrilled to join the Monday.com team, after witnessing its impressive growth from the sidelines the last couple years,” Mansfield said.

“Monday.com’s partner ecosystem is so robust and the opportunities are endless given the nature of its Work OS and I’m looking forward to playing a role in empowering business and teams to excel in every aspect of their work.”

A Monday.com spokesperson told CRN that the company would benefit from Mansfield’s entrepreneurial skills, following his experience building a profitable business.

Mansfield co-founded Sydney-based Microsoft partner XCentral in 2004 following a number of technical roles at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank and Camwood in the United Kingdom and at Dimension Data (now NTT Ltd) in Australia.

XCentral was acquired by Sydney MSP Nexon Asia Pacific in early 2020, with Mansfield joining as sales director before leaving the firm in August 2021.

Monday.com Australia, Pacific and Japan regional director Dean Swan said, “I am extremely pleased to have a channel expert of Angus’ calibre join Monday.com. He brings with him a wealth of experience in driving business growth and an entrepreneurial mindset that is a perfect fit for the next phase of monday.com in APAC.”

“I look forward to working with Angus to help take our regional partnerships and growth strategy to the next level.”

Monday.com said its local business has grown 300 percent ever since landing in Australia in June 2020, with customers like Destination NSW, Ray White, RMIT Online and Energy Australia. Across APAC, the company increased its customer base from 7000 in 2020 to 12,000 today.

Monday.com has six existing partners across Australia and New Zealand, including a recently launched consultancy called Work Perfect, a subsidiary of Sydney consultancy Software Combined. One of the company’s co-founders is former AWS ANZ head of channels Stefan Jansen.

