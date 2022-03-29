Monday.com hires TPG exec Rohini Sharma to lead enterprise sales

Work management software vendor Monday.com has named Rohini Sharma as its industry lead for Australia.

Sharma, who was hired from TPG Telecom, is tasked to lead Monday.com’s sales growth among local enterprise customers.

The company said it looks to leverage Sharma’s experience in digital transformation to drive adoption of its modern workplace offerings.

“After watching Monday.com’s organic growth in the Australian market closely, I’m thrilled to contribute to the transformational journey of agile work in the region,” Sharma said.

“Workplace culture and ways of working have changed substantially since the pandemic, and I’m looking forward to empowering businesses on their unique transformation journeys to reflect these changes.”

Sharma was head of digital transformation at TPG Telecom from 2020 to 2021, and head of digital at Woolworths Group from 2016 to 2020.

Prior to that, she also worked at Dan Murphy’s and Thoughtworks Australia in a number of analyst and consultant roles.

Also joining Monday.com is Emma Aldous as senior people manager, who was hired from software developer Play HQ. Aldous will focus on the company’s local recruitment efforts, as well as staff learning and development.

Aldous said, “Monday.com has a global reputation for its culture and employee satisfaction, and I’m very excited to be joining the team as the guardian of this in Australia."

"The last two years have reinforced the importance of embedding a people-first approach into the fabric of an organisation, and I’m excited to nurture this through the employee experience at monday.com.”

Commenting on the new hires, Monday.com APJ regional vice president Dean Swan said, “I am extremely pleased to have Rohini and Emma join the team at Monday.com.”

“Both are experts in their fields and bring passion and experience to their respective roles. I look forward to working closely with them both to amplify our impact in the region from an external growth perspective and to further enhance our internal people and culture initiatives.”

Last month, Monday.com hired former Nexon Asia Pacific sales director Angus Mansfield as its regional director of partnerships for Asia-Pacific. He leads the channel for the region and reports to vice president of global channel partnerships Ophir Penso.