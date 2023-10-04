monday.com names new APJ general manager

By on
monday.com names new APJ general manager
Dean Swan, monday.com

Work management platform provider and CRN Impact Awards 2023 winner monday.com has promoted Dean Swan to general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Previously a regional vice president of APJ, Swan will join monday.com's chief revenue officer (CRO) leadership team and support the company's new hybrid regional structure, which was implemented on 1 September. 

As regional VP, Swan was responsible for growing monday.com's ANZ customer base by 143 per cent since its Australian launch in 2020.

He also grew the Australian team by more than 20-fold and oversaw the opening of monday.com's regional headquarters in Sydney this year and its Japan office last year.

In his new role, Swan will oversee all monday.com APJ teams including Australia, Singapore and Japan

He will act as the regional leader owning and driving revenue and retention, including in product growth areas such as monday sales CRM and monday dev.

“It’s been an incredible journey since launching monday.com in Australia, and I’m looking forward to continuing to expand our multi-product offering across the APJ market in my new role,” said Swan.

"This new structure will ensure we're delivering utmost value to our customers based on their regional needs."

Monday's new hybrid regional structure aims to empower its regions while providing a strong connection to core global functions.

It will see APJ, North America and EMEA led by regional leaders who will own and be accountable for the entire revenue and retention in their region.

In addition to Swan's promotion, the hybrid regional structure is also supported by the promotion of Jamison Powell to general manager of North America and the company’s first senior VP of sales.

“This shift to a hybrid regional model is the natural next step to take monday.com and the CRO organisation to the next level," said the company's CRO Yoni Osherov.

"While certain functions will remain global, the power behind this new structure is that it brings a level of uniqueness to each region."

"This is crucial as we scale, as each regional leader will have the autonomy to create strategies that are tailored to specific market needs.” 

“Dean and Jamison have been influential leaders that have helped guide monday.com’s rapid growth in North America and APJ and we look forward to seeing their continued impact in their elevated roles.” 

