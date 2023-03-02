Monday.com opens APAC HQ in Sydney

Work management software vendor monday.com opened its new Asia-Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Sydney as part of its expansion in the region.

Monday.com has increased Australian headcount by 76% within the last year, prompting the need for a larger location and more office space in the region.

The new office opening comes after monday.com’s initial launch in Australia in June 2020, and the company now has over 13,000 customers in Australia.

Located in Sydney’s central business district, the new office and has over 1,000 square metres of space.

It aims to encourage a flexible work environment with different spaces that can accommodate individual work preferences as well as team collaboration, from conference rooms, single phone booths to various communal and casual spaces.

“Since launching in Australia nearly three years ago, we’ve rapidly expanded our customer and partner ecosystem and are thrilled to see more companies come on board like Canva, Tourism Australia, Officeworks and Kmart," Monday.com regional vice president APJ Dean Swan said.

“We worked closely with the local team and our broker to find and create our new office in Sydney and it was incredible to see everyone come together to bring it to life,” Monday.com director of global real estate and workplace Mor Avrahami said.

“From the initial search, we knew that we wanted to be centrally located for employees to have an easy commute and to be near our partners and customers.”

In March 2022, Monday.com named Rohini Sharma as its industry lead for Australia to lead the company’s sales growth among local enterprise customers.

Monday.com appointed IT channel figure Angus Mansfield as its regional director of partnerships for Asia-Pacific, in February 2022.