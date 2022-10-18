MongoDB expands Microsoft Azure alliance

Continuing to build on its relationships with the leading cloud hyperscalers, MongoDB this week unveiled an expanded alliance with Microsoft through which developers using the MongoDB Atlas cloud database can build data-intensive applications within the Azure Marketplace and Azure Portal.

MongoDB is among a set of companies that make up the new Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform Partner Ecosystem, which Microsoft launched this week at its Ignite 2022 conference.

The MongoDB Atlas-Azure Marketplace integration makes it possible for developers to access the Atlas database through the marketplace on a pay-as-you-go basis and use their Azure accounts for all procurement and billing, according to the companies. MongoDB is also offering a free trial of the Atlas database through the Azure Marketplace.

While MongoDB and Microsoft already partner in some areas, this latest development is the most significant update to the relationship since 2019, said Alan Chhabra, MongoDB executive vice president of worldwide partners, the public sector and Asia, in an interview with CRN US.

“This is the first time in quite some time where I see Azure as a true partner where we’re collaborating on customer engagements [and] helping customers leverage developer tools like .NET and C Sharp,” Chhabra (pictured) said. “We have basically moved from more of a coopetition relationship to a true partnership and I expect that if we keep [going] down this path more announcements like this will come. And I think our customers want to hear that MongoDB and Microsoft are working better together.”

“MongoDB’s popularity in the cloud is massive,” Chhabra said, noting that 150,000 developers are now signing onto the database every month. “So it’s to our interest to drive a great partnership with all the clouds because our customers want to be able to run their [applications] there.”

MongoDB has a long-time alliance with Google Cloud and the MongoDB Atlas database runs on the Google platform as a managed service. Just this week MongoDB boosted the integration between Atlas and Google Cloud’s BigQuery data warehouse by providing new templates that make it easier to move data between the two.

All this follows MongoDB’s establishment of an extensive business and technology alliance with Amazon Web Services, unveiled in March, that includes cloud migration services for partners and customers, go-to-market and customer support activities, and joint development initiatives around AWS Graviton processors and AWS Outposts.

Chhabra said the Microsoft partnership follows meetings between MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria and Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud + AI Group, earlier this year, followed by some six months of integration and development work. “This partnership is moving at the highest levels,” the channel chief said.

“Developers have become the driving engines behind modern organizations. Microsoft and MongoDB are committed to helping them build with ease and meet the real-world needs of their customers,” Guthrie said in a statement. “With MongoDB Atlas on Microsoft Azure, we‘re empowering developers across multiple code languages like Java, Node.js, and Python, and supporting integration with innovative and scalable Microsoft Cloud offerings and security features, so they can continue to create impactful solutions.”

With the Atlas-Azure Marketplace integration customers can use the cloud database to run operational data and tap into the Microsoft Synapse data analytics service and PowerBI data analysis tool for reporting and business analytics tasks, Chhabra said.

MongoDB partners will also benefit, Chhabra said. ISVs, for example, can leverage the Atlas free trial when working with customers, Chhabra said. Systems integrator partners, meanwhile, can tap into the cloud database through the Azure marketplace for application modernization tasks.

In addition to the integrations with Synapse and PowerBI, Atlas is being integrated with Microsoft’s Purview data governance tools, PowerApps development tools and PowerAutomate workflow automation platform – all supported by production-grade security features, according to the companies.

This article originally appeared at crn.com