MongoDB eyes govt deals with Australian hosted instance

Database vendor MongoDB has completed an Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) assessment for its Atlas data platform, making the software available to Australian federal government agencies.

The assessment’s completion means Atlas has the appropriate security controls in place for the processing, storing and transmission of information classified up to, and including, the “‘PROTECTED” level.

Security vendor CyberCX carried out the assessment, evaluating Atlas for data workloads across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

MongoDB said a number of Australian government agencies currently use its products on-premises, and the IRAP assessment now allows access to a fully managed experience in the cloud.

The vendor said government continues to be a growing focus, with the Australian IRAP assessment following the launch last month of the MongoDB Atlas for Public Sector initiative to help government agencies and public sector organisations address unique digital transformation and cloud adoption challenges.

“Government agencies are expected to offer citizens flawless and secure digital services, as well as easier ways to engage with government entities,” MongoDB APAC senior vice president Simon Eid said.

“Internally, teams are pressured to make data-driven decisions that are accurate and timely, while improving efficiency without jeopardising security."

"Legacy database models have become a real hindrance and government agencies are looking at new ways to build and deliver the government services of tomorrow," Eid added.

“Now, with the completion of the IRAP assessment, government agencies in Australia can empower their development teams to build new classes of applications that reimagine citizen experiences using MongoDB Atlas."

"We think this will actively contribute to Australia’s reaching its goal of being the most cyber-secure nation in the world by 2030,” he said.

Microsoft ANZ chief technology officer Lee Hickin the tech giant is pleased to see MongoDB Atlas successfully complete the IRAP assessment, that enables Australian government agencies to securely build modern applications in the cloud.

“This will take the partnership between Microsoft and MongoDB to a new level, creating more opportunities for our joint customers, and provide government customers with a robust and reliable platform to accelerate digital transformation efforts, enhance citizen experiences, and ensure data safety and security," Hickin said.