MongoDB names Splunk's Simon Eid as APAC boss

Database software vendor MongoDB has appointed Simon Eid as its first senior vice president for Asia-Pacific.

Based in Melbourne, Eid is tasked to lead the sales side of the APAC business and to accelerate growth in the ANZ, Southeast Asian and Japan markets.

Eid revealed the move on LinkedIn, while also calling out for potential candidates to join the company.

“This morning I started my first day at MongoDB as Senior Vice President of APAC. I couldn't be more excited,” his post read.

“It's an incredible time for the company. We operate in one of the biggest markets in software. We have a fantastic product that is loved by its users and is helping to transform the largest and most cutting edge organisations in the world.”

Speaking to CRN, Eid said he joined MongoDB as the company’s offerings stand out from traditional database providers, particularly its agility, innovation, popularity among developers and its market share.

“The spend on databases this year is about US$73 billion, and it's growing to more than US$190 billion. We represent around 1 percent of that marketm so if I think about the opportunity, the digital transformation, the agility in what we're doing across our customers, I can't talk enough about how big this opportunity really is.”

Eid added that he plans to focus on growing MongoDB’s market as part of his new role.

“We’ve got more than enough staff now, so we’re looking at how we can put more emphasis on customer success, emphasis on the sell side and technical side, and actually expand that out into our customer base to ensure they're getting value out of what we're delivering,” he said.

Eid joins from Splunk, where he was group vice president from 2019 to October this year, and area vice president for Australia and New Zealand from 2015 to 2019.

Before Splunk, he also worked at EMC, Business Objects, Symantec, BMC Software, Ultradata and Ultimate Computer in various sales roles.