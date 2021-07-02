MOQ acquires Perth-based Dienst Consulting

IT services company MOQ Limited has acquired Perth-based Dienst Consulting for $3.78 million.

The acquisition expands MOQ’s presence in Western Australia, increasing its staff to include 30 team members in the state.

As part of the deal, Dienst’s vendors and management team will remain in the business, including founder and managing director Alan Hodson.

“The acquisition of Perth based Dienst builds on MOQ’s growth strategy and accelerates our entry into the Western Australian market,” MOQ chief executive Joe D’Addio said.

“Alan Hodson and his team at Dienst have, over the last 10 years, built a successful business by providing high value specialist services to a range of enterprise customers and partnering with leading technology providers such as Microsoft and Citrix.

“Dienst’s capabilities are complementary to MOQdigital’s Foundation Services lines of business and provides a further platform for extending our Digital and Cyber Security Services focus into the Western Australian market.”

Dienst specialises in mobility, cloud and data services, including cybersecurity and Microsoft Azure services. The company also boosts MOQ’s Modern Workplace Practice through an existing Citrix Platinum Plus Solutions Advisor partnership.

Dienst also brings in some 100 new customers, which include mid-to-large Western Australian enterprises in a range of industries including mineral resources, not-for-profits and government.

Speaking on the acquisition, Hodson said, “Dienst Consulting has built a 10-year legacy of service in the market. In joining forces with MOQdigital, we see an exciting opportunity to further our capability and capacity to deliver world-class services and support to our current and future customers.”

“Together with MOQdigital, we will continue to drive the acceleration of cloud adoption and digital transformation with end-to-end solutions from technology partners such as Citrix and Microsoft to deliver Hybrid Infrastructure, Collaboration, Application Innovation as well as Security, Data and AI solutions.”