MOQ Group names new CEO

MOQ Limited has appointed Peter Ward as its new chief executive officer, replacing long time boss Joe D’Addio.

Ward is stepping up to the role from his current position of chief solutions officer at MOQ, a role he has held since MOQ acquired the company he previously ran, WARDY IT Solutions, in September 2019.

Prior to founding WARDY, Ward spent more than nine years at Microsoft where he was a member of the data platform advisory council. He then ran his own business for more than 15 years before it was acquired by MOQ.

In 2019, the company reported a loss due to costs associated with the acquisition which it characterised as an important step in the company's evolution.

“Through the whole of calendar year 2019, we have experienced deteriorated opportunity pipeline and delayed decision making for projects, where major technology spend was involved,” the company said in a statement to shareholders at the time.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead the next chapter for MOQ Limited,” Ward said in a statement.

“Joe has built a high calibre team around him that I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead. I am proud of the progress that we have achieved over the last two years, as we established a solid foundation to enable our growth and help enable organisations to accelerate their digital transformation with MOQ’s services.”

D'Addio said that over the last 2 years, the company had pivoted and positioned it to capitalise on the opportunity that is the accelerating digital transformation market.

“The acquisitions of Wardy IT Solutions and Dienst Consulting, the sale of Skoolbag and the re-engineering of our more traditional infrastructure line of business, now provides MOQ with the platform for further growth and success in this accelerating market,” he added.

“In parallel, we have assembled a strong senior leadership team, through a combination of external hiring of experienced industry leaders and the retention of founders and key staff from our acquisitions.

“I firmly believe that the business now needs a chief executive officer who has the capability, market knowledge, ambition, and energy to take MOQ to the next level and that the timing is right for me to step aside and enable that transition.

“I would like to congratulate Peter on his appointment. His experience in the market, through building and growing the WARDY IT Solutions business and then the subsequent 2 years with MOQ since, provides an excellent basis for the demands of the CEO role at MOQ Limited. As a shareholder, director and now ex CEO I am looking forward to continuing my involvement with Peter and the team at MOQ Limited”

The company added that D’Addio would be working with the board, Ward and the MOQdigital executive team to ensure a “smooth transition of leadership”. He will continue to be involved in the business as a non-executive director.