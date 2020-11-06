MOQdigital expands into Western Australia

Sydney-based integrator MOQdigital has expanded into the West Australian market, appointing Steve McNally to run its western operations.

The company is targeting customers in the education, community care and local government verticals with a focus on digital transformation, according to a statement.

McNally, a WA native, joined MOQdigital from digital consultancy Revenue Partners where he spent three years as an advisor. Prior to this, he was director at Perth-based Ignia for two years. MOQ’s new WA boss has also held senior roles at Oakton, Microsoft and Dimension Data.

“I am looking forward to being a part of the MOQdigital team, the organisation has a strong solution offering with a depth of experience that I am excited to bring to customers in the West as I continue to help grow the company” McNally said.

MOQdigital said it was continuing to expand its digital services offerings into new markets and pointed to the acquisition of WARDY IT Solutions in late 2019 as evidence of this.

“The West Australian market is an excellent opportunity for the MOQdigital business to expand its footprint. We’re constantly exploring ways to grow, and better serve our customers. Attracting Steve to our business is a great initial step towards delivering on our vision to expand into the WA market.” MOQdigital CEO Joe D’Addio said.

The West Australian economy has been out performing many other states with growth of 1.1 per cent in 2019‑20, despite contracting by 6.0 per cent in the June quarter, according to the WA Government.

MOQdigital said this presented an opportunity to expand its business in a market which has avoided the worst impacts of the global pandemic.

“The business performance has been encouraging in Q1 FY21. We have a positive outlook as demand for our digital services continues to grow” D’Addio said.