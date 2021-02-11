MOQdigital launches security division

By on
MOQdigital launches security division

Systems integrator MOQdigital has launched a security division as it aims to fill an increase in demand in security services.

The new pillar will be led by Bruce Irwin effective 1 March 2021, who most recently was a principal consultant within MOQ specialising in cybersecurity strategy, governance, risk and compliance.

“Whilst MOQdigital has been providing a range of skills and services in cyber security for many years, we have decided to further focus and invest to meet increasing market demand for high quality service providers,” MOQdigital chief executive Joe D’Addio said.

“Our goal is to bring a much more integrated approach to cybersecurity for our customers, with a focus on removing the traditional silos seen in the market today and providing an integrated approach across applications, data and infrastructure.”

Speaking on this appointment, Irwin said, “I am excited by the opportunity to combine the in-depth security knowledge and expertise of MOQdigital with our existing investments such as our Microsoft Azure Sentinel managed services, enabling clients to increase the security of their organisations, in their complex and continuously changing ecosystems.”

The launch comes days after announcing its expansion into Software Asset Management (SAM) services with a new consulting, advisory and managed service practice. MOQdigital also expanded into the Western Australian market, with Steve McNally at the helm.

Tags:
bruce irwin joe daddio moqdigital security services

