MOQdigital launches 'Women Crushing IT' initiative

WCIT co-founders Kara Higgs and Kayla Ellice

Systems integrator MOQdigital has launched a new initiative aimed to support women across its staff, customers and partners in their IT careers, called Women Crushing IT (WCIT).

Unveiled yesterday at MOQ’s International Women’s Day event attended by staff, customers and partners, the initiative is led by MOQ marketing manager Kayla Ellice and project coordinator Kara Higgs.

WCIT aims to bring women together to connect, innovate, socialise and empower each other through careers in the IT industry. It aims to provide a space for women at all points in their career to discuss and input solutions to some of unique challenges facing women in the industry, while also serving as a vehicle for philanthropic work.

“We wanted to create a space for our staff, customers and vendors to be able to connect with each other on a social level but while we are busy solving problems we know how important it is to give back to the wider community so I am excited to let members know we will be including charity events in our calendar this year,” co-founder Kara Higgs said.

MOQ’s announcement cited a “recent report” that found women only held 25 percent of IT industry jobs, which reportedly is less than the number in the 1980s.

“We know that there is a need to come up with ways to encourage more women into IT and support those that are already working on their careers in the industry, so our aim was to launch an initiative that helped contribute and work with the business in a meaningful way to help achieve this outcome,” Ellice said.

MOQ chief solutions officer Peter Ward and the rest of the company’s executive team have backed the initiative.

“It’s fantastic to have an initiative such as this launched within MOQdigital,” Ward said.

“It is a testament to the growth we have experienced within our business of which women are an integral part of our success. It is great to see so many women taking part in this program and have the opportunity to support the growth of the current and future leaders across the IT industry.”

WCIT aims to hold regular events with a full calendar to be finalised next week. The company said interested parties can get in touch through MOQdigital.

