MOQdigital tapps former NTT talent to lead Microsoft business

MOQdigital has announced the appointment of Peter Menadue to the position of general manager of Microsoft solutions and partnerships.  

Menadue, formerly from NTT Limited/Dimension Data, was responsible for growing the global Microsoft business and establishing a global strategic alliance with Microsoft, a MOQdigital spokesperson said.  

The spokesperson added that MOQdigital will continue to make investments in the partnership with Microsoft across all lines of the business. 

“I am looking forward to joining the MOQdigital team and helping the business to grow their already strong Microsoft partnership to the next level” Menadue said. 

“MOQdigital has been incredibly successful at delivering digital transformation to clients and I believe there is huge potential for further growth, and I am looking forward to having an impact on that.”  

Joe D’Addio, MOQdigital CEO, said “Microsoft is a strategic partner for MOQdigital and strength of this partnership assists our customers to achieve success in their businesses. Appointing Peter to accelerate the digital transformation for our customers through our Microsoft alignment was an easy decision.” 

 

