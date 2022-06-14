More Telecom taps Vonex as exclusive wholesale PBX provider

More Telecom has signed a deal with telco services company Vonex to make it the exclusive wholesale provider of its Hosted PBX services, phone numbers, call carriage and hardware.

The binding Heads of Agreement of the two companies involves the development, operation and maintenance of a customised software platform for the enablement, provisioning, and management of Hosted PBX services, IP telephony hardware and softphone licences for More’s small and medium enterprise customers.

Some 8,800 of More’s existing Hosted PBX business services on its own network will also be moved to Vonex’s platform.

Vonex said it would earn fees from the design, development and implementation of the platform, as well as revenue from the Hosted PBX user licence fees, call carriage and hardware sales.

"We are delighted to partner with More to become their exclusive provider of Hosted PBX services. More is a premium, future-focused provider of NBN, phone and mobile services to homes and businesses across Australia with a strategic partnership with the Commonwealth Bank. We are excited to be combining our software development expertise with our wholesale telecommunications offer to provide a highly scalable platform to support their rapid growth,” Vonex managing director Matt Fahey said.

"Building and delivering a new Hosted PBX enablement platform for More will allow SME customers, particularly those with Commonwealth Bank, to sign up for smart, scalable and valuable telco services simply and rapidly. We are impressed by what we see ahead in More's sales pipeline and look forward to a long and productive partnership."

More Telecom is an NBN reseller targeting SMEs and residential customers through its Tangerine Telecom brand, and also offers services like SIM-only mobile plans, MESH modem networks and business-grade Ethernet solutions.

The company is part-owned by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia following a strategic partnership signed in July 2021, where More’s NBN solutions would be gradually integrated with the CommBank app for customers to self-manage their internet and phone plans.

More Telecom chief executive Andrew Branson said, “We are pleased to choose Vonex as our partner to deliver our new Hosted PBX enablement platform. We were attracted to Vonex's outstanding capabilities and track record as a provider of both custom software applications and wholesale telco connectivity.

“We’re confident we’ve chosen the right partner to deliver this product and look forward to working with Vonex on this journey."