More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows

From left to right: TribeTech's Jim Cantor, Nick Beaugeard and Scott Atkinson

More than 30 IT partners have signed up to the channel program of Sydney MSP TribeTech’s automation startup World of Workflows, with one partner signing its first World of Workflows customer.

The partners signed up to the World of Workflows partner program at CRN Australia’s Pipeline 2023 conference in August, where the program was launched. World of Workflows was a sponsor of the event.

World of Workflows was created to solve “annoying automation roadblocks”. It combines a low code workflow designer, robotic process automation, “flexible database”, “advanced task system” for assigning and tracking tasks, a plugin library and API.

Users include Sydney’s Cranbrook School. The product has been shown to large banks, a high-profile federal government agency, a large broadcaster, schools, an accounting practice, a media company and a manufacturer, among others.

Since CRN Pipeline, World of Workflows has been working to onboard its new partners.

“It's really cool to work with partners who have traditionally been MSPs and watch them now have a really different conversation with their customer,” said Nick Beaugeard, chief software architect at TribeTech.

“It's no longer Office 365 and PCs and networks – they're actually talking about streamlining business operations and increasing revenue and decreasing costs, and that's super exciting to see that change.”

“And that's what we always hope this would do – it would allow partners to elevate beyond where MSPs traditionally live and actually get right into increasing the business value and the responsiveness of their customers.”

At CRN Pipeline, Beaugeard presented a session titled “Unleashing AI Power” in which he spoke about taking AI from an abstract concept to a tangible tool enabling business use cases.

“Our attendance at Pipeline springboarded our partner channel from effectively nothing to actually a fully working active program that's generating leads, opportunities, customers,” he said.