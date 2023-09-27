More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows

By on
More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows
From left to right: TribeTech's Jim Cantor, Nick Beaugeard and Scott Atkinson

More than 30 IT partners have signed up to the channel program of Sydney MSP TribeTech’s automation startup World of Workflows, with one partner signing its first World of Workflows customer.

The partners signed up to the World of Workflows partner program at CRN Australia’s Pipeline 2023 conference in August, where the program was launched. World of Workflows was a sponsor of the event.

World of Workflows was created to solve “annoying automation roadblocks”. It combines a low code workflow designer, robotic process automation, “flexible database”, “advanced task system” for assigning and tracking tasks, a plugin library and API.

Users include Sydney’s Cranbrook School. The product has been shown to large banks, a high-profile federal government agency, a large broadcaster, schools, an accounting practice, a media company and a manufacturer, among others.

Since CRN Pipeline, World of Workflows has been working to onboard its new partners.

“It's really cool to work with partners who have traditionally been MSPs and watch them now have a really different conversation with their customer,” said Nick Beaugeard, chief software architect at TribeTech.

“It's no longer Office 365 and PCs and networks – they're actually talking about streamlining business operations and increasing revenue and decreasing costs, and that's super exciting to see that change.”

“And that's what we always hope this would do – it would allow partners to elevate beyond where MSPs traditionally live and actually get right into increasing the business value and the responsiveness of their customers.”

At CRN Pipeline, Beaugeard presented a session titled “Unleashing AI Power” in which he spoke about taking AI from an abstract concept to a tangible tool enabling business use cases.

“Our attendance at Pipeline springboarded our partner channel from effectively nothing to actually a fully working active program that's generating leads, opportunities, customers,” he said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
crn pipeline crn pipeline 2023 nick beaugeard software tribetech world of workflows

Partner Content

LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

The seven biggest new features in Apple iOS 17

The seven biggest new features in Apple iOS 17
What Cisco&#8217;s $43.7 billion Splunk buy will bring

What Cisco’s $43.7 billion Splunk buy will bring
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Tesserent and Symbio deals move forward

Tesserent and Symbio deals move forward

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?