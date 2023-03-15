Motorola unveils new video security and access control suite

By on
Motorola unveils new video security and access control suite
Motorola Solutions Avigilon Security Suite H5A multisensor camera.
Motorola

Motorola has announced the new Avigilon Security Suite, which the American company said offers secure, scalable and flexible physical video security and access control to organisations of all sizes.

Included in the security suite is Avigilon Alta, which is cloud native and combines Ava Security's video portfolio and Openpath access contro solutions.

For on-premise purposes, the Avigilon Unity is aimed at enterprises that wish to control their own security systems.

It comprises orginal Avigilon portfolio products such as the Control Centre, Cloud Services and Access Control Manager, Motorola said.

Both offerings use artificial intelligence for real-time threat alerts.

In Australia, the Motoroloa Avigilon Security Suite is distributed by Bluechip Infotech and BGW Technologies.

Bluechip owned Soft Solutions is the New Zealand distributor of the Motorola security products.

Victoria Racing Club where the Melbourne Cup takes place uses Avigilon products for security monitoring.

