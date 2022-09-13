Movers and shakers in customers’ IT departments

In this new weekly CRN series, we bring you a roundup of some of the latest technology executive appointments within end user organisations across Australia.

The second week of spring saw IT leaders move all over the shop, with job openings, appointments, promotions and departures at Endeavour Group, GHD, InQuick, Big Red Group, the State Revenue Office of Victoria, The Bureau of Meteorology and The Victorian Department of Education.

Retail drinks and hospitality business Endeavour Group is looking for a transformation director to coordinate strategic programs for the group’s 1630 retail liquor stores under the Dan Murphy's and BWS brands. Endeavour Group demerged from Woolworths Group last year, and initially the supermarket giant continued providing its IT systems and services, but now Endeavour Group is riding solo.

Engineering firm GHD’s chief technology officer Paul Murphy will be promoted to chief information officer in October when the company’s CIO Elizabeth Harper retires after 12 years in the role. The new CTO is yet to be named.

The chief operating officer at “experience marketplace” Big Red Group previously managed the company’s CTO-related responsibilities. Now, the Big Red Group CTO role has been filled by Brent Rutherford, who jumped ship from InQuik. which builds IT Systems for people building bridges.

Big Red Group owns the brands Adrenaline, Experience Oz, Experience Oz Local Agent, Lime&Tonic and RedBalloon. Rutherford told iTnews that his “first mission” was “building a platform that will enable us to deliver an end customer and supplier experience to match the incredible experiences we offer as products.”

The State Revenue Office Victoria has started looking for a new chief information officer. Paul Bunker held the position for five years and announced in a Linkedin post that he was leaving the revenue management agency in search of a “sea change.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has tapped Lisa Currie to be its new chief information security officer. The Melbourne-based, public service veteran was previously the Victorian Department of Education’s manager for data integrity security and compliance since 2019 and its information management and security advisor since 2019. Prior to that, Currie also held security roles at the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and Victorian Department of Justice and Regulation.

Australia's peak blockchain industry body, Blockchain Australia, has appointed Laura Mercurio as its CEO. She announced on LinkedIn that she is “looking forward to working with the blockchain community to be the leading voice to drive innovation and change for Australian businesses in the blockchain space."