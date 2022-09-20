Movers and shakers in customers' IT departments

This week saw five notable technology executive moves across end user organisations in Australia. Tech roles opened up, information and security leaders left their jobs and big appointments were made at Cover-Moore, QBE, The Australian Bureau of Statistics, Western Sydney University, NAB, CBA and Optus.

Global travel insurance provider Cover-More Group has filled its newly created chief technology officer role, appointing QBE’s Lisa Hilton. Hilton will lead Cover-More’s digital strategy. Prior to joining Cover-More Hilton was QBE’s head of technology for just over three years.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’s information and communications technology chief Steve Hamilton has left to take up a new role within the federal government yet to be revealed. The agency has posted an advertisement to replace him.

Western Sydney University has begun the search for a new chief information officer after Daniel Saffioti announced his resignation on Linkedin last week. Saffioti was promoted to the position from his role as deputy chief information and digital officer in January this year.

NAB’s head of technology for workflow automation and robotics Pamela Stooke has left after more than three years to join rival CBA. Stooke will head up CBA's software engineering practice, reporting to CIO of technology, Brendan Hopper.

Optus' head of data platforms and data management Matt McKenzie is set to leave the telco in the coming weeks. McKenzie spent almost two years in the data management role and has done several stints with Optus over the course of his career, including as its director for business intelligence and big data from 2010 to 2013. He did not share his next career move in his Linkedin post announcing the departure.