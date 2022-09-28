Movers and shakers in customers’ IT departments

We have a light appointment wrap-up for you this week, but the appointments are no less significant – including c-suite appointments in the tertiary education and telco infrastructure sectors.

Western Sydney University has hired Scott Snyder as its new chief information and digital officer. The appointment follows the departure of chief information officer Daniel Saffioti two weeks ago and chief digital and information officer Kerry Holling earlier this year. Synder will take on the responsibilities of both departing executives in his new role. The university’s finance vice president Peter Pickering said Snyder has "extensive experience in executive academic and administrative roles". Synder left his role as the University of the Sunshine Coast’s chief operating officer to join Western Sydney University.

NBN Co’s chief information officer Debbie Taylor has left the organisation, relocating to the United States where she has been appointed CIO of DirecTV. Taylor departed in July, but the shake-up was only announced today in the company’s annual report. NBN Co executive general manager of technology transformation Crispin Blackall is acting in the CIO role, and NBN Co told iTnews that "an executive search has commenced to identify a future CIO.”

Singapore-headquartered app development company Grab has promoted Suthen Thomas Paradatheth to group chief technology officer. Paradatheth had worked at Grab since 2018, first as head of engineering for GrabFood and GrabExpress, then as CTO for GrabFood and GrabExpress. In his new role he will be responsible for “strengthening Grab’s technical infrastructure to enable deeper super-app synergies and faster product innovation" across all its apps.