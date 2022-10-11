Movers and shakers in customers’ IT departments

Today CRN brings you two weeks of end-user, C-suite moves in one edition of the movers and shakers roundup. There weren’t enough career jumps to justify an article last week, but no need to worry; we’ve got plenty of executive appointments to round up for you today, including at McMillian Shakespeare, Wesfarmers, NSW Department of Education, the Australian Communications and Media Authority, HSBC and Summerland Credit Union.

Novating leasing and salary packaging services provider McMillan Shakespeare has appointed Optus’ former head of ecommerce and digital experience Denise Tung as its chief digital officer. Denis first joined Optus in 2017 as a general manager of mobile apps and innovation, taking ownership of digital app strategy for consumer markets, including My Optus App, Optus@Home and Loop Live.

Wesfarmers’ industrial and safety division has appointed Santos’ Jackie Montado as its new chief digital and technology officer. Wesfarmers’ industrial and safety comprises four main businesses: Blackwoods, NZ Safety Blackwoods, Workwear Group, and Coregas. Montado was Santos’ chief information officer and senior vice president for two years. Prior to being at the Australian oil and gas exploration and production company, she held roles senior roles at PepsiCo, AstraZeneca and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The NSW Department of Education is on the hunt for a new director of identity and access management (IAM) after an internal move by its previous holder Shane Gandy. The IAM system handles the identity of 150,000 staff and 850,000 students

The government has announced it has reappointed Nerida O’Loughlin as the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) chair, for two more years. ACMA said O’Loughlin’s current focuses included strengthening consumer safeguards, establishing the Scams Telecommunications Action Taskforce, and 5G spectrum allocations. During her tenure, O’Loughlin has worked in the Digital Platform Regulators Forum to combat misinformation and introduced regulations to help battle SMS scams.

Newcastle Permanent Building Society’s product owner - open banking Taryn Barry has departed and joined HSBC as its new head of open banking. Barry announced her move on LinkedIn and departure from NPBS after 14 years. "I am ready and excited to take on this new opportunity working in the open banking space - the future of banking," she wrote.

TrueLayer's head of ANZ banking Rob Hale has jumped ship to join Summerland Credit Union’s board of directors as its chief digital officer. Hale was at TrueLater for one year after leaving another customer-owned bank, Regional Australia Bank. He is the first IT-focused director for Summerland Credit Union and will act in an advisory capacity as the bank seeks to boost its technology skills.