MSI Notebooks adds laptops to Leader distie agreement

PC manufacturer MSI Notebooks has appointed Leader as its newest Australia distributor for its range of gaming and business laptops.

The appointment comes as MSI looks to grow its presence in Australia, aiming to leverage Leader’s nationwide base of some 12,000 reseller partners.

“[MSI] is an excellent addition to our portfolio and this partnership enables our channel partners to take advantage of our exceptional distribution services and expert marketing and business development capabilities to support their growth ambitions,” Leader product director Simon Yang said.

“We are now able to provide our channel partners nationally the full solution of MSI products suite all the way from desktop PC Components motherboards, video cards to gaming, content creation and business laptops.

“We are looking forward to enabling our channel partners to provide more value and better service to the Australian market.”

The agreement is in addition to Leader's existing distie deal, which covers MSI graphics cards, motherboards, cases and power supplies.

MSI Australia and New Zealand country manager Jerry Lu said, “Leader is a truly national value-added distributor with 5x local warehouses and local dedicated account managers. We are confident Leader will provide our channel partners with improved access to our diverse, world-leading range of gaming laptops.

“Extending our availability and reach in the Australian market will allow us to place additional focus on our mission to develop and deliver best in class products and empower gamers, content creators and business elites across the globe.”

Earlier this month, Leader signed unified communications and IT support and management vendor GoTo to join its Cloud portal. The distributor also signed agreements with Microsoft and IoT vendor Milesight last month.

