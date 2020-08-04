MSP automation vendor Liongard appoints Bluechip Infotech as new distie

Liongard, a developer of a unified automation platform for managed services providers, has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest distributor.

Liongard’s platform enables MSPs to automatically document, audit, and secure their customers’ systems whether they are hosted on premises or on the cloud.

Bluechip said the deal bolsters its reseller network across Australia while also increasing Liongard’s brand presence in the MSP market.

Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis said, “Adding Liongard to our MSP offering gives us the ability to empower our MSP partners with a best-in-class SaaS solution to automate documentation, Bluechip are dedicated in helping and supporting our MSP partners by offering a range of solutions to help streamline and grow their service and offerings.”

“We believe Liongard is a great fit within our MSP Portfolio and we look forward to working with Partners and Liongard in the future.”

Liongard vice president of marketing Mark Sokol said, “Liongard and Bluechip Infotech share similar goals of delivering the latest and greatest technology backed by excellent service.”

“We’re beyond excited to have the caliber of a company like Bluechip available to offer local support to the Australian market.”

