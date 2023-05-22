MSP Blue Connections IT achieves carbon neutral certification

Melbourne based managed service provider MSP has had its business operations for the June 2022 financial year asssessed as carbon neutral, by Pangolin Associates, and certified by the government's Climate Active partnership.

The MSP installed a 75 kilowatt solar panel on its warehouse in 2021 for renewable energy, and to reduce carbon emissions.

This array will be doubled to 150 kW this year, with battery energy storage added.

“Blue Connections IT is proud to have achieved carbon neutral certification, certified by Climate Active, which is an important step in its sustainability journey," the chief executive of the MSP, Gordon Brownell said.

Pangolin's assessment is against the Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.

The Climate Active certification require organisations to provide a complete greenhouse gas assessment of carbon produced from the entire value chain of business operations.

Furthermore, organisations are required to develop a strategy to actively reduce their carbon emissions, rather than rely only on off-setting them.

Blue Connections IT had a low, 1560 tons of carbon dioxed to offset in the June 20 2022 year, which the MSP attributes the actions it has already taken.

The MSP also uses electric vehicles for deliveries and by its engineers, with six charging stations installed wiht more to come.

Plastic packaging is being replaced with recycled cardboard in the Blue Connections IT warehouse as well.

The assessment serves as a baseline for future years, and helps organisations to track their progress.

“The ongoing assessments, conducted by Pangolin Associates, ensure that Blue Connections IT remains carbon neutral beyond the financial year ending June 30, 2022," Brownell said.

"This assessment is crucial to the business’s efforts to reduce its impact on the environment, and the lessons learned as a result of the Pangolin Associates process has assisted Blue Connections IT to identify areas of operation that can be made more sustainable, which will help the organisation reduce its carbon emissions in the future," he added.