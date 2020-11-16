MSP Delv partners with University of Canberra for research, integrated learning

Managed services provider Delv has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Canberra (UC) to collaborate on research and on “integrated learning” initiatives.

Delv said the partnership would provide a platform for joint research and “allow input

into the future” of integrated learning from an industry perspective.

“Delv and UC have been working collaboratively for over a year towards building this partnership, and I am pleased to see a MoU executed by both parties”, UC head of School of Information, Systems and Technology Kumudu Munasinghe said.

“This MoU provides the establishment of a framework of corporation under which both parties will explore mutually beneficial, collaborative activities in Work Integrated

Learning (WIL), research and academic cooperation.”

As part of the MoU, Delv has also established an internship program, hosting students from the technology, design, marketing and business faculties at UC.

Delv chief executive Masseh Haidary said, “This MoU will formalise our commitment to drive strong collaboration and enable the skills of the future.”

“It will provide the platform for joint research, input into the future of integrated learning and apply the joint outcomes to solve complex problems, for communities and businesses across the landscape.”

“We look forward to working together with UC to shape the future of learning and its integration with the workplace. It is relationships like this that will mould the future innovation within Australia.”