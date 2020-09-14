MSP FinXL taps BAE Systems exec Jodine Bishop to lead Canberra expansion

Sydney-based professional services provider FinXL has appointed former BAE Systems exec Jodine Bishop to lead its further expansion of its Canberra business.

Bishop was named group regional manager to help accelerate the growth of FinXL’s Canberra presence, following the success of its acquisition of SAP specialist services firm Southern Cross Computing in 2018.

FinXL managing director Tracy Thomson said, “We are truly excited to have someone with Jodine’s skills, experience and established Canberra and federal government networks on board to continue to consolidate and expand our large Canberra services footprint with new vigour and energy.”

“When combined with Jodine’s expert security knowledge, strategic thinking and wider network of expert go-to-market technology partners, it presents us with a unique and timely opportunity to deepen our reach into supporting the government in meeting these unprecedented challenges and continuing their digital transformation journey to realise efficiencies and scale.”

Bishop most recently was BAE Systems Applied Intelligence’s head of national security, a role she held for over a year. She also worked at various Canberra-based roles at Optus, Alphawest, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Federal Police.

Commenting further on Bishop’s appointment, Thomson said the Canberra office is set to further develop and grow its range of services with Bishop at the helm.

“Despite the social distancing limitations and the more agile working from home environment we have all had to adapt to, our Canberra team are all back working in our office, have performed really well under challenging circumstances, and are delighted to have Jodine now at the helm to further develop and grow our award winning range of services.”