MSP First Focus IT acquires Brisbane-based Ordyss

Sydney-based managed services provider First Focus IT has acquired Brisbane-based ICT solutions specialist Ordyss for an undisclosed sum.

First Focus said the deal would shore up its expertise in service desk solutions, strategic consulting and recruitment services. The arrangement marks First Focus' second major acquisition, after it bought Flexnet last year.

First Focus chief executive Ross Sardi said Ordyss would act as the group’s government and enterprise specialists. The combined company now has 220 total staff.

"Bringing the Ordyss team and services into the First Focus family lets us offer more customised support solutions and a deeper level of consulting, especially in the government and not-for-profit sectors," Sardi said.

"It also allows us to expand Ordyss' reach to become a truly national organisation, with a presence across every Australian state and New Zealand."

Sardi added that personal values were crucial in the acquisition decision, stating that Ordyss is "closely aligned" with First Focus' goal to help customers better use technology.

Ordyss founder Keith Lavelle said the acquisition would give Ordyss the backing it needed to grow, while also gaining access to a larger team's skillsets and services.

"After 15 years working tirelessly to build the Ordyss brand of service our clients have come to know and trust, it is with a profound sense of pride that I see Ordyss join with First Focus and continue to offer our clients the same unrivalled commitment to superior service and solutions," he said.

"We will continue to partner closely with our clients and partners to drive the best possible outcomes in 2021 and beyond."

Lavelle will continue working at First Focus as head of enterprise accounts, while Ordyss director Scott Jackson would transition to general manager.

First Focus counts Microsoft, HP, Dell, Citrix, SolarWinds and more as some of its vendor partners, as well as Mitel and Telstra by way of Flexnet. Ordyss also works with Microsoft and Citrix, as well as AWS and Nutanix.