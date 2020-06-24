MSP for MSPs Infrassist lands in Australia with Melbourne office

India-headquartered IT infrastructure management company Infrassist has landed in Australia with a new office in Melbourne.

Infrassist calls itself an MSP for other MSPs and MSSPs, providing them infrastructure management solutions like backup, cloud, networking, security and other routine services while also filling some skill gaps where needed.

It currently works with more than 50 MSPs globally, with 10 across Australia and New Zealand. The new office aims to reach out to more in the region.

Its vendor partners include Cisco, Citrix, Fortinet, Microsoft, Kaseya, Solarwinfs, Sophos, AWS and ConnectWise.

Leading the expansion into Australia is Paul Doherty, who was appointed ANZ director of commercial operations.

Doherty is tasked with growing the business and building relationships with MSPs.

Infrassist technical director Nirav Shah said the decision to expand the company’s presence in Australia was a considered step in its business growth strategy.

“Paul will be focused on delivering products and services that add value to MSPs enabling them to scale up quickly to meet demand,” Shah said of Doherty’s appointment.

“This in turn ensures Infrassist continues to remain a large part of [the MSPs’] growth through assisting with process development, systems, resources and technology.”