MSP software vendor ConnectWise hires three Aussie execs to lead APAC

By on
Software for MSPs vendor ConnectWise has hired several new sales execs across APAC as part of a move to expand its presence in the region, and Australia specifically.

Harry Guy, former APAC lead for LogicMonitor has been appointed to the role of APAC sales senior manager to join Vikas Uberoy who was named APAC senior manager late last year.

Katrina Evans was also named as the APAC marketing senior manager.

All three of the new execs are based in New South Wales, Australia.

The new execs will aim to improve ConnectWise's alignment with partners in the Australian channel, the company said, as well as providing local support for partners.

Guy was first employed at LogicMonitor in late 2018 as the company’s first APAC hire, tasked with building out its presence across the region. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Oracle NetSuite and Autotask in the UK.

Uberoy has worked in the channel for more than 25 years, primarily for cybersecurity organisations. He was previously MalwareBytes ANZ channel manager before being named country manager. Uberoy also did stints for Sophos, Trend Micro and Avnet.

Evans was most recently the APAC senior marketing manager at SolarWinds for APAC and previously worked at Symantec (now Broadcom). She is returning to the industry after a planned year-long hiatus.

ConnectWise added that it expanded its portfolio of partner resources, to help MSPs with technical expertise and to provide additional resources to end users.

The company also expanded its APAC implementation and support teams with five hires and added staff for its partner success and sales engineering teams.

“We have a laser focus on helping our current partners develop and enhance their cybersecurity and managed services practices,” said Harry Guy. 

“By offering them the tools and training to develop new and better services, ConnectWise is enabling service providers to innovate, offer better value and enhanced services. I am very excited to be joining ConnectWise at such a pivotal stage of the company’s development in the region.”

ConnectWise international sales SVP Gregg Lalle said, “We are very happy to have someone of Harry’s pedigree join our team in APAC. He is a dynamic professional with an excellent, diverse skill set and extensive contacts in the region. Katrina brings extensive marketing knowledge and skills to our team and is highly regarded in the infotech community and channel across ANZ. Together with Vikas, who joined us late last year, they will be a major asset to our organisation’s growth in the region.”

