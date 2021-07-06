MSPs Comscentre, CustomTec, Correct Solutions and Mach Technology relaunch as "Orro"

Australian managed service providers Comscentre, CustomTec, Correct Solutions and Mach Technology Group have merged as a new company called Orro.

Leading Orro is new chief executive Rodd Cunico, who was managing director of Dimension Data Australia from 2011 to 2016.

Headquartered in Sydney, Orro also has offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and the Philippines.

Cunico told CRN, " We're really excited - this is something we've been working on for about eighteen months, building out our plan and acquiring the different organisations and bringing them together with a view that when the timing is right and had everything in place, we could finally launch the brand today."

The company focuses on three core pillars, networking and collaboration, cloud managed services and cybersecurity.

Through Comscentre, Orro designs, delivers, secures and manages enterprise SD-WAN and MPLS networks specifically for data centres, corporate offices, remote workers and cloud platforms.

Managed services specialises in hosted and cloud solutions including hosted solutions within third-party data centres and delivery of public cloud solutions via hyperscale cloud providers.

Security includes embedded security solutions across network, cloud, data centre and device, as well as consulting services specialising in the protection of digital infrastructure.

“Orro is uniquely positioned to deliver a new generation of secure network and digital infrastructure solutions, tailored to the specific needs of each customer. With operations across fast-growing technology areas, strong partnerships and more than 400 customers that share our vision, our technologies deliver greater efficiency, performance, agility and resilience,” Cunico said in the company announcement.

“Orro’s network creates new opportunities for our customers, as well as our partners and employees. Under this new model, we will be able to achieve further market expansion whilst continuing to deliver the trust and credibility we have built over the years with our existing customers.”

Along with Cunico, Orro’s leadership team is composed of chief operating officer Daniel Greengarten, chief financial officer Fabian Kuehn and chief marketing officer Stuart Myerscough.

Orro’s formation dates back to 2019 when Cunico led the formation of Cirrus Holdco as a holding company to bring together Comscentre and CustomTec. Over the next two years, Mach Technology and Correct Solutions were both acquired under the CustomTec banner just before adopting the Orro name.

Speaking to CRN, Cunico said the Orro name was a result of a lengthy process that involved a marketing agency and interviewing key stakeholders. The name itself was derived from the word "tomorrow".

"Orro comes out of tomorrow, so it's about trying to create that feeling and vision that we're focused on where the market is going and helping our customers get to tomorrow."

First major customer

As part of the launch of the new Orro name, the company also announced it has scored a network upgrade contract with the Salvation Army.

The project involves upgrading Salvos’ MPLS network to a Cisco Meraki SD-WAN platform, a switching refresh, network connectivity and managed services across more than 350 sites across Australia.

The upgraded network will connect The Salvation Army offices, support facilities and data centres nationally. It would also allow the organisation to reduce operating costs and improve network resilience. Orro will manage the network for the next 36 months.

Salvation Army chief information officer Craig Tucker said, “As an organisation focused on helping communities experiencing hardship and injustice, The Salvation Army sought a partner that could simplify the technology landscape and provide a safe pair of hands.”

“Orro has worked collaboratively with TSA, providing technical leadership and guidance along our technology journey.”