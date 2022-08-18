MSPs, vendors among Australia's best places to work in 2022

A number of IT channel partner companies and vendors have been named as some of the best places to work in Australia for 2022.

This is according to research data from Great Place to Work Institute, with its 2022 edition of Australia's Best Workplaces list featuring a number of managed service providers, IT consulting firms and the local operations of tech giants getting nods across several categories.

For large companies (over 1000 employees), Cisco Australia, Salesforce and Atlassian took the top three spots, joining media firm REA Group and hotel chain Hilton.

Commenting on the recognition, Cisco ANZ vice president Ben Dawson said, “Congratulations to the whole Cisco Australia team on this amazing recognition as the #1 Best Place to Work. The last three years have thrown up enormous challenges, showing us that high-quality talent, resilience and a strong culture transcend any external adversity.

“At Cisco, we have continued with our strategy of focussing on the needs of our employees – with their safety, health, financial stability, and mental wellbeing as our priority. Throughout the year, we have navigated the uncertainty through transparent communications, continued flexibility with our hybrid work culture and strived to be truly inclusive. This is a proud moment for the entire Cisco Australia & New Zealand team.”

Mantel Group was named the top workplace in Australia for medium companies (100 to 999 employees), followed by Adobe Australia and workplace operations platform vendor SafetyCulture. A number of managed services providers are also in the category, including Insight Australia, DiUS, Centorrino Technologies and Ansarada.

In a statement sent to CRN, Mantel Group head of people and culture Caroline Henshaw said, "To be named Best Workplace in Australia, for a second year running is truly amazing, and reinforcement of the way we do things at Mantel Group. Building a people first business, with trust established from our five core principles supports our team to behave like the adults they are."

"It gives them the freedom to make great choices for our business and truly impact their workplace. Given our different approach, the Great Place to Work survey is more than an award to us. It really reinforces that you can create a truly differently and enjoyable workplace."

Also included in the category are legal and e-conveyancing software vendor InfoTrack, accounting software vendor Intuit, Red Hat Australia, HP Australia, consumer healthcare platform vendor Healthengine, security vendor CrowdStrike, and legal software vendor Smokeball.

This year’s list also split the category for companies with 99 employees or fewer, with “small” for companies with 31 to 99 employees and “micro” with one employee to 30 employees.

For the small category, visual collaboration software vendor Miro took the fifth spot, followed by data science firm Displayr, user research and customer feedback vendor Dovetail, software development house SixPivot and SaaS and data management vendor AvePoint for spots six to nine.

The managed services providers in the category include Kaine Mathrik Tech, Quorum Systems, PhoenixDX, IComm and Cloudwerx.

Also part of the top 30 are security vendor Kasada, procurement software platform vendor EstimateOne, software developer Propel Ventures, IT and professional services firm Cordelta, project and portfolio management software vendor Sensei Project Solutions.

For the micro category, software developer Pragmateam was the sole IT firm in the top ten, securing the seventh spot. Other firms in the list include managed services provider Engaging.io, human resources tech vendor HiBob and proactive retention software vendor Pendula.

Earlier this month, workplace research firm WRK+ also had its own best places to work in Australia list for 2022, which featured IT firms like AC3, Nintex, Powernet and more.