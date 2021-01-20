MSPs Virtual IT Group and Patonga Projects team up for Indigenous advancement

Managed services provider Virtual IT Group (VITG) has partnered with Sydney-based IT consultancy Patonga Projects to support Indigenous procurement policies.

The partnership aims to help the company's clients meet their Indigenous Procurement Policy (IPP) and Reconciliation Action Program (RAP) targets.

“Through successful delivery of ICT programs and support, our intent is to provide a broader impact to Indigenous Australia through helping organisations achieve their IPP objectives,” Patonga Projects director Brett Chamberlain said.

Patonga Projects offers a range of IT consulting, delivery and recruitment services for corporate, government and not-for-profit customers. The company said it is also 100 percent Aboriginal-owned and Supply Nation certified.

The company previously delivered customer wins with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), The NSW Aboriginal Land Council, NSW Department of Environment, Energy and Science, Transport for NSW and payment service provider ZipCo. Patonga is also a IT supplier panel member for all federal and state government departments, Lendlease, CBA, Allianz, Woolworths and the City of Sydney.

Virtual IT chief executive Daniel Garcia said, “The partnership between Patonga Projects and VITG is equally aligned, with both partners committed to making a positive impact to Indigenous communities via successful IPP driven technology outcomes to Govt., [not-for-profit] and corporations.”

VITG specialises in providing tailored management services and support of network infrastructure, applications and security. The company also has a strong presence in the not-for-profit sector.

“VITG has a long history of working with NFP organisations and is committed to delivering positive community outcomes for Indigenous Australia,” Garcia added.

“The partnership with Patonga Projects will ensure VITG facilitates the achievement of IPP objectives via ICT services delivery. This will have obvious flow-on effects that positively impact Indigenous communities.”