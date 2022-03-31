MSSP Cipherpoint launches security services for SMBs, local government

By on
MSSP Cipherpoint launches security services for SMBs, local government

Sydney cybersecurity services firm Cipherpoint has launched new managed security service offerings for small and medium businesses and local government customers.

The ASX-listed company aims to expand its customer base from its existing enterprise managed security services.

Cipherpoint said the launches were ahead of schedule in anticipation of the Federal Government’s policy announcements earlier this week, as well as to bolster the company’s cybersecurity commitments and to also ramp up the training and hiring of additional resources.

“As a small agile and growing player in this sensitive sector, Cipherpoint is well placed to move quickly to take advantage of these market opportunities,” Cipherpoint chair Ted Pretty said.

The SMB solution aims to provide a lower cost automated solution aimed to reduce attack surface and to manage, detect and respond to threats that may impact the day-to-day operations. The service will address ACSC’s Essential Eight requirements and other relevant standards.

The local government solution is a multi-tenant managed security service aimed to deliver cyber security services for local and regional councils without having to support their own cyber personnel.

Cipherpoint said its Brace168 managed services subsidiary already has existing SMB clients who use the company’s security and managed desktop services, while its Tasmania-based VIT Cyber Security subsidiary has previously provided user awareness training for a number of local councils.

In addition to the new offerings, Cipherpoint also revealed it is “in advanced stages” of planning of its second security operations centre in Tasmania. The SOC will service the Tasmanian state Government and business customers, while also bolstering support solutions across Australia.

Cipherpoint acquired Hobart-based VIT Cyber Security in November 2021 for $1 million, while Sydney-based Brace168 was acquired in January the same year for $3 million.

The deals also come amid the company's pivot from software development to IT services, leading to Cipherpoint eventually selling its software division in September 2021 to Canberra-based security software vendor ArchTIS for $1.4 million.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
brace168 cipherpoint cybersecurity managed security managed services security ted pretty vitcs

Partner Content

Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile
Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Inside your marketing tipping point
Inside your marketing tipping point
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Aussie partner starts petition against Microsoft Partner Score

Aussie partner starts petition against Microsoft Partner Score
Okta hackers arrested amid Lapsus$ crackdown

Okta hackers arrested amid Lapsus$ crackdown
NCS acquires Arq Group for $290m

NCS acquires Arq Group for $290m
Seagate ready to drive own brand forward in enterprise storage

Seagate ready to drive own brand forward in enterprise storage

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?