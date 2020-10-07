M.Tech signs US-based cloud security analytics platform Securonix

US-based security vendor Securonix has signed M.Tech as its preferred distributor for the Australian and New Zealand market, as it strengthens its presence in the APAC region. 

Touting itself as a next-gen leader of security information and event management (SIEM), Securonix is a SaaS solution designed to perform analytics-driven SIEM, security orchestration, automation and response, and network traffic analysis. 

The vendor is designed to helps automate security operations while reducing noise and identifying internal and external threats. Securonix said five of the global fortune 10 companies were among its customers, with more customers being added across industry verticals and geographies. 

Securonix global alliances director Simon Carney said the platform was ‘cloud-first’. 

“With many organisations in ANZ now moving from on-premises to cloud environments, we’re ideally positioned as a best-in-class platform that’s easy to deploy and replace legacy solutions during cloud migration,” Carney said.

“As we focus on expansion in the region, signing with M.Tech means we’re working with a top distributor, known for successfully bringing market leading solutions like Securonix to its partners.”

The M.Tech deal will provide Securonix resellers with additional sales, logistics and marketing support and access to 16 countries in the M.Tech APAC portfolio.

M.Tech's Singapore-based general manager Yong Foo said adding the vendor filled key use cases for its partners.

“The Securonix platform incorporates machine learning capabilities that go beyond the capabilities of legacy SIEM providers," he said.

