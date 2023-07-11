MTX Australia names new APAC delivery lead

Kegan Copas, MTX Australia.

The Australian subsidiary of US-headquartered technology consulting firm MTX Group has named 8Squad’s Kegan Copas as its APAC delivery head, alongside its achievement of ISO 27001.

MTX Australia first launched in Australia in May 2021 to serve as its Asia Pacific "launchpad," and September the same year, it launched a technology training program near its Adelaide headquarters. 

Copas will be responsible for supervising the various MTX delivery teams at MTX APAC including functional, technical and project management office capabilities.

He will manage the day-to-day functions and contribute to long-term planning with the senior leadership team.

According to MTX Group, Copas’ key focus will be to ensure employee and client success.

Copas joins the role with over 20 years of experience leading digital projects and teams.

He moves from his position at 8Squad where he was the head of delivery for over 2 years from 2021 to 2023. In this role, he led a national team of over 40 consultants across several business units to deliver client projects successfully.

Prior to 8Squad, Copas worked for Sqware Peg in several project manager and delivery lead roles from 2015 to 2019, before the company was acquired by Simplus in 2019, where he worked as its practice director NSW for the next two years.

He also worked in several IT director and managerial roles for American Express, Community Logic, Optus, Luxottica Retail Australia, Diva in Australia, as well as Awear, Burberry and Emma Bridgewater internationally.

In addition to the appointment, MTX Australia has also achieved the ISO 27001 certification.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised standard that guides organisations in establishing, implementing, maintaining and continuously improving their information security management systems.

According to MTX Australia, this achievement highlights its commitment to information security and its dedication to providing clients with the highest level of data protection.

