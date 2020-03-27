Mulesoft nabs two new partners

NTT Data Business Solutions and Innovo Technology Solutions have become the newest members of the MuleSoft partner program.

The integration and API platform developer said demand for “dynamic networks” was driving interest in the local market.

Both companies will add consulting services for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform to their other offerings.

NTT DATA Business Solutions managing director Nick Binns said customers were looking to solve real world problems, future proof application landscapes and benefit from operational and experience data.

“For our customers to remain competitive, the ability to innovate quickly is critical,” he added.

The company has recently completed an application and development platform management project for public transport ticketing in Victoria. It also developed a cloud-based business intelligence tool for retail inventory management.

NTT DATA Business Solutions innovation lead Jean-Michel Charette said a flexible platform would help customers modernise application landscapes and test ideas in short time while minimising the cost associated with integration.

“As the world is getting more and more connected, technological changes are occurring at an exponential rate,” he added.

"This “new normal” requires a focus on efficiency and smarter spending, to maximise new opportunities and enhance business innovation as the industry undergoes a period of transition."

“The complexity associated with technology and integration inefficiencies have been known to result in financial and operational impacts but also hindering informed decisions at different levels.”

“Sustainable and cost-efficient connectivity of a variety of DATA sources and applications is a core capability in order to fully enable timely consumption of information,” Charette added.

Innovo Technology Solutions director Nick Finlayson said the rise of cloud enablement and digital transformations had spawned a need for connected systems across legacy and digital apps.

“To successfully transform, build and operate a digital environment, Australian enterprises need future-proofed development, testing and integration capabilities,” he said.

Innovo has used drone technology to provide 3D sensing to the agriculture sector. It has also developed autonomous swarming drones for gas and particle monitoring in the mining industry.

“By partnering with MuleSoft, the Innovo service team are able to offer integrated software development and testing services, as well as secure data transfer for critical and non-mission critical data that moves in-between legacy and digital applications,” said Finlayson.

“As an organisation, we know that understanding and implementing an efficient software and integration system is not just about the technology."

"Installing a tool can get you quick wins, but an efficient program is continuously improved and matured to ensure lasting success."

“We value the MuleSoft technology because it allows us to design and implement future-proofed and flexible software solutions that can scale, and transform, should requirements change.”

Innovo recently appointed ex-capgemini CEO Paul Thorley to the role of chairman and executive director.