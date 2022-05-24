Multimedia Technology adds SOAR vendor D3 Security

Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) vendor D3 Security has appointed Melbourne-based Multimedia Technology (MMT) as its distributor for Australia.

The appointment marks the Canada-based vendor’s launch into the Australian market, which D3 said comes off the back of its success in the US, including customer wins from Amazon and Disney, and a “high rate of adoption” among managed security service providers.

D3 Security offers SOAR solutions to enterprises, MSSPs and managed detection and response firms, with its XGEN platform providing SOC automation to enable real-time alert enrichment and prioritisation, as well as improving incident response, threat hunting and SOC operations.

MMT strategic partnership manager Carey Hassall said the deal with D3 is all about connecting resellers with the latest innovations in the global market.

“It’s beyond exciting to bring a vendor of D3 Security’s calibre into Australia,” Hassall said.

“SOAR brings a tremendous amount of value to the security stack and addresses so many pain points felt by today’s SOCs. D3 is focused purely on SOAR and has the best platform in the market, with codeless drag-and-drop playbooks and over 500+ product integrations.”

D3 Security executive director of channel Stephen Cunningham said, “Every year, more organisations around the world are learning the simple fact that SOAR can make them more secure, agile and efficient.”

“We are excited to collaborate with MMT, one of Australia’s most highly regarded distributors, to bring those benefits to their customers.”

Cunningham added that MMT’s “massive” reseller network, combined with a lack of alignment with competing SOAR vendors, makes it D3’s ideal local distribution partner.

“Possibly D3’s biggest advantage is that we are the world’s leading vendor-agnostic SOAR platform,” Cunningham said.

“Our competitors generally offer the full range of cybersecurity solutions and focus on keeping partners entirely within their own ecosystems. D3 only makes SOAR, and our platform is designed to integrate the solutions of all vendors into a single pane of glass.”

MMT purchasing division head Mark Eichler said, “Although cybersecurity hasn’t traditionally been a focus of ours, we recognise the increasing growth and demand.”

“We’re now in a position where we’ve got the right infrastructure and technical knowledge to extend this offering whilst maintaining the quality service we’re known to consistently deliver.”

MMT said interested resellers are encouraged to reach out for a demo of D3 Security's platform and to learn more about the vendor's offering.