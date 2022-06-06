Multimedia Technology scores distie deal with Espresso Displays

Melbourne-based distie Multimedia Technology has scored a distribution agreement with Sydney-based portable monitor producer Espresso Displays.

MMT said it would use its comprehensive reseller network and understanding of new market opportunities to help the vendor achieve a competitive advantage.

Multimedia Technology strategic partnership manager Carey Hassall said, “Espresso is one of the biggest success stories to come out of the Australian tech industry in recent times.”

“They are one of the most driven, engaged and responsive organisations we’ve dealt with. Whilst espresso’s focus has traditionally been on the consumer market, their products are designed to be used commercially.

“We’re really excited to share our knowledge and experience from 30 plus years in this space and help set them up in the channel.”

MMT said as part of the agreement it was providing potential clients with no-commitment demonstration calls showing them how to integrate the vendor’s flagship thin and portable monitors into their organisations.

Espresso Displays co-founder and chief executive officer Will Scuderi said, "We’re delighted to be partnering with Multimedia Technology to help facilitate Australia’s move to hybrid working.”

“Espresso provides the perfect solution for employees to do their best work from anywhere.”

“Our products give the freedom to create and get things done from anywhere so they’re no longer restricted by their stationary desk.”

Scuderi added that MMT was chosen for distribution into new channels, helping Espresso scale its existing growth in the consumer world.

“We’re a high-growth business with a passion for the customer’s experience. Our team is eager to engage with IT managers or team leads about equipping their people with our products. The best talent need access to the best tools,” Scuderi added.

“With workplace flexibility changing, so too should the tools that employees have access to. Employers have a responsibility to ensure their teams are staying at the forefront of productivity, and sometimes having the right laptop or the right monitor can make a world of difference to the team member.”