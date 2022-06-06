Multimedia Technology scores distie deal with Espresso Displays

By on
Multimedia Technology scores distie deal with Espresso Displays

Melbourne-based distie Multimedia Technology has scored a distribution agreement with Sydney-based portable monitor producer Espresso Displays.

MMT said it would use its comprehensive reseller network and understanding of new market opportunities to help the vendor achieve a competitive advantage. 

Multimedia Technology strategic partnership manager Carey Hassall said, “Espresso is one of the biggest success stories to come out of the Australian tech industry in recent times.”

“They are one of the most driven, engaged and responsive organisations we’ve dealt with. Whilst espresso’s focus has traditionally been on the consumer market, their products are designed to be used commercially. 

“We’re really excited to share our knowledge and experience from 30 plus years in this space and help set them up in the channel.”

MMT said as part of the agreement it was providing potential clients with no-commitment demonstration calls showing them how to integrate the vendor’s flagship thin and portable monitors into their organisations.

Espresso Displays co-founder and chief executive officer Will Scuderi said, "We’re delighted to be partnering with Multimedia Technology to help facilitate Australia’s move to hybrid working.”

“Espresso provides the perfect solution for employees to do their best work from anywhere.”

“Our products give the freedom to create and get things done from anywhere so they’re no longer restricted by their stationary desk.”

Scuderi added that MMT was chosen for distribution into new channels, helping Espresso scale its existing growth in the consumer world.

“We’re a high-growth business with a passion for the customer’s experience. Our team is eager to engage with IT managers or team leads about equipping their people with our products. The best talent need access to the best tools,” Scuderi added. 

“With workplace flexibility changing, so too should the tools that employees have access to. Employers have a responsibility to ensure their teams are staying at the forefront of productivity, and sometimes having the right laptop or the right monitor can make a world of difference to the team member.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution espresso displays hardware mmt monitor multimedia technology

Partner Content

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Don't miss Australia&#8217;s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Don't miss Australia’s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

VMware partners should make contingency plans: Gartner

VMware partners should make contingency plans: Gartner
BlackBerry appoints EMT Distribution as ANZ distie

BlackBerry appoints EMT Distribution as ANZ distie
State of the MSP

State of the MSP
Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap

Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?